(Newser) – Is Prancer really the "worst dog in America"? Not according to Ariel Davis, the 2-year-old Chihuahua's new owner, who answered a viral adoption ad that didn't exactly make Prancer sound like a great catch. NPR notes that while ads trying to adopt out rescue dogs usually pussyfoot around any issues, Prancer's foster mom didn't hold back when describing her canine charge. "Every day we live in the grips of the demonic Chihuahua hellscape he has created in our home," Tyfanee Fortuna wrote in her original Facebook post in early April, noting that Prancer hates men, kids, and other animals, and acknowledging that "finding someone who wants a chucky doll in a dogs body is hard, but I have to try." Surprisingly, the rescue agency Fortuna volunteers for was bombarded with inquiries about Prancer after the ad went viral, but it was Davis' reply that stood out.

The 36-year-old says as soon as she read the ad, she felt like she and Prancer were the "perfect match." "I'm a single lesbian, I live with another woman, I don't have any men in my life ... I don't have any other animals," the 36-year-old tells NPR. Since Davis brought Prancer home to New Haven, Conn., he's been "living his best life," according to the Instagram account she's created for him, showing him going on walks and car rides with her, dressing up in cute outfits, and snuggling up with her at the end of the day. She describes Prancer as a "playful, loyal, companion [who's] having a great time." As for Fortuna, she admits she actually misses Prancer. "He was loved here despite his quirks," she wrote Monday in a Facebook update. "I have a lot of experience with toxic men, so it was easy for me to overlook his malicious tendencies and love him anyway." (Read more dogs stories.)