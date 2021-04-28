Woman Killed After Man Jumps Off Parking Garage

(Newser) – A man apparently jumped to his death from a San Diego parking garage over the weekend, but tragically, he wasn't the only fatality. People reports that Taylor Kahle, 29, was walking past the nine-story structure downtown on Sunday evening with a companion when a man who'd been spotted "hanging from the outside railing" on the top floor suddenly plummeted from his perch to the sidewalk below, landing on top of Kahle. Per a release from the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office, local police who were in the area rushed to assist, with paramedics arriving soon after. Despite their efforts, Kahle died at the scene, while the man who'd fallen, said to be in his 20s or 30s, died at the hospital. His death was ruled a suicide.

Kahle's boss, Laurel McFarlane, who owns an event planning company, tells KFMB that Kahle had been on a date with a man she'd met online, and that they were walking after a day at the zoo and dinner when she was killed. Police say her date wasn't injured. McFarlane tells KSWB that Kahle, a graduate of San Diego State University, had worked for her for nearly a decade, starting out as an intern and eventually working her way up to senior event manager. McFarlane noted that during the pandemic, Kahle had been living with her dad, with whom she was very close: He was soon set to chauffeur her and her friends around for a wine-tasting extravaganza to celebrate her 30th birthday this Sunday, per NBC San Diego. "She was fiercely loyal to people who were loyal to her," McFarlane says. "Every friend should have a Taylor." (Read more freak accident stories.)