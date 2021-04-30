 
New Data Suggest a Robust Recovery Is on the Way

Household income increases by a record amount in March, thanks to stimulus checks
By Arden Dier,  Newser Staff
Posted Apr 30, 2021 11:53 AM CDT

(Newser) – The US saw the largest monthly increase in household income in March since government records began tracing that metric more than 60 years ago. The record 21.1% surge, following a 7% decline in February, came after President Biden signed a relief package that included $1,400 stimulus checks. Those payments accounted for the vast majority of the March spike in personal income—$3.9 trillion of the total $4.2 trillion, reports the Wall Street Journal. There was also a 1.1% rise in wages and salaries, a reflection of strong hiring in the month, per the AP.

Americans evidently socked away much of the money. The personal savings rate climbed to 27.6% for the second highest rate on record after April 2020, when Americans received an initial round of coronavirus-related aid. The savings rate was 13.9% in February. Consumer spending, however, also rose: It was up 4.2% in March for the largest month-over-month increase since a 6.5% increase was in June, per the AP. "The strong gains offer yet more evidence that the economy is poised for a rapid recovery following last year's pandemic-triggered recession," writes the AP's Martin Crutsinger. (Read more household income stories.)

