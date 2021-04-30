(Newser) – This weekend marks the 10-year anniversary of the raid that killed Osama bin Laden in Pakistan, and two key players at the center of it all sat down this week to talk about the mission. Monday's conversation between former President Obama and retired Navy Adm. William McRaven was recorded by the Obama Foundation at the former's DC office, where the two men relived the "bittersweet nature of one of the most consequential missions in US military history," per the Washington Post. Details:

The war: It was obviously a relief and a triumph to finally take down the al-Qaeda leader, a full decade after the 9/11 attacks he masterminded, but that moment is still impossible to separate from "two decades of war that, in Obama's words, had produced outcomes everyone knew to be 'ambiguous at best.'"

