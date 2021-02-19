(Newser) – More than a dozen women, including actresses Evan Rachel Wood and Esme Bianco, have accused singer-songwriter Marilyn Manson of mental, physical, and sexual abuse. Now, it appears some of the claims against the 52-year-old performer have attracted the attention of California authorities. "The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, Special Victims Bureau, is investigating allegation(s) of domestic violence involving Mr. Brian Warner, also known as 'Marilyn Manson,' who works in the music industry," the department confirmed to Variety and the The Hollywood Reporter in an email, noting it's looking at incidents that allegedly happened "between 2009 and 2011, when Mr. Warner lived in the city of West Hollywood."

NBC News reports that West Hollywood, which is nestled next to both Los Angeles and Beverly Hills, farms out its law enforcement duties to the sheriff's department. THR reports that since Wood and others publicly named Manson, he's been dropped by his record label and talent agency, and that upcoming episodes of two TV series featuring the entertainer will be edited to remove him or yanked from the lineup. The series are Creepshow and American Gods. Manson has denied all of the allegations, claiming that "my intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners." (Read more Marilyn Manson stories.)