Another Actress Speaks Out on Marilyn Manson

(Newser) – More than a dozen women have followed Evan Rachel Wood in naming Marilyn Manson—aka Brian Warner—as an abuser, including Game of Thrones actress Esme Bianco. Bianco tells the Cut that the man she idolized as a teenager, and finally met in her early 20s, turned out to be a "monster who almost destroyed me." The 38-year-old burlesque performer says she began a relationship with the musician after he asked her to star in a music video in 2009. She says Manson assaulted her without consent during the shoot, "tying her with cables to a prayer kneeler, lashing her with a whip, and using an electric sex toy called a Violet Wand on her wounds—the same kind of 'torture device' Wood has said was used on her," per the Cut. She recalls other moments, later in the relationship, when Manson chased her with an ax and repeatedly slashed her torso with a knife.

"I didn't fight it ... I had lost all sense of hope and safety," says Bianco, who testified in front of the California Senate as an abuse survivor in 2019 without naming Manson. "I basically felt like a prisoner," she adds, noting Manson controlled when she could eat, sleep, and be at home. He caused physical and emotional scars and "deserves to be behind bars for the rest of his life," she says. Several of her experiences were backed up by Ashley Walters, Manson's former assistant, who says she also suffered abuse at his hands. Eleven others have made similar accusations, per HuffPost. Artist Love Bailey previously told the Daily Beast that she was working as a 20-year-old stylist on a 2011 photo shoot at Manson's home when she tried to help a stumbling actress. She says Manson responded by holding a gun to her head. (See Manson's response to Wood.)