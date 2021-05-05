Gum Ad Perfectly Encapsulates Your COVID Fatigue

(Newser) – There will be a lot of tonsil hockey in our post-pandemic future, according to an awesome new ad from Extra gum. Set to the tune of Celine Dion's "It's All Coming Back to Me Now," the ad, from Chicago agency Energy BBDO, begins with an announcement that people can finally get together again, per Creative Review. Armed with Extra gum, people escape their dark, cramped homes in glee. A flustered mom watches as her peers log off Zoom. She does the same, jumps in a station wagon that doesn't look to have been driven in months, and speeds away from her house. There's hesitancy from a bearded man holding a stash of toilet paper, who isn't sure whether to remove the security chain on his apartment door. But then he forces the door open, following his neighbors into the street. A few act like vampires, shielding their faces from the sun.

story continues below

One man spins on the spot, looking up, a dazed smile on his face. Others bust into a building that looks like it's been taken over by nature. Random people hug each other, even trees. Then begins an epic makeout session at a park, hence the importance of grabbing the gum. The words "We could all use a FRESH start," appear before the close of the 2.5-minute ad, filmed in Santiago, Chile, in March. Extra also released a shorter, 1-minute version. A spokesperson for Mars, Extra's parent company, said the goal of the ad was "to remind consumers of all the new ways they can enjoy gum and mints, whether at home or out in the world, once it's safe to do so." Adweek reports sales of gum and mints dropped substantially with the outbreak of the pandemic. "But change is coming," per the outlet. As Extra tells us, "Life under lockdown will end. Soon." (Read more advertising stories.)