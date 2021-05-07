An Olympic Visit Illustrates COVID Tensions in Japan

(Newser) – The International Olympic Committee president is supposed to attend a torch relay ceremony in Japan in days, though the visit is looking less and less likely because of COVID. Broadcaster NHK reported Friday that Thomas Bach's visit was likely to be canceled, reports Reuters, the latest development in growing controversy over whether the Games should be staged at all. Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto said the visit would be "extremely difficult" to pull off because a state of emergency covering Tokyo and the western prefectures of Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo, initially set to end Tuesday, has been extended to May 31, per the AP. It also now covers central Aichi and southern Fukuoka. "I suspect that coming to Japan in the midst of this very severe situation would also be an emotional burden" for Bach, Hashimoto said. Also:

story continues below