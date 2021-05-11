J-Lo Vacations With a Long-Ago Love

(Newser) – Jennifer Lopez is rumored to have moved on very quickly from one former fiancé to another. The superstar, who announced her split from Alex Rodriguez last month, was spotted riding in a vehicle this week with former love Ben Affleck in Big Sky, Montana, where Affleck has a home, per People. E! reports they vacationed alone together for a week. Both stayed at Big Sky Resort, near Yellowstone National Park, returned to Los Angeles on Sunday on a private jet, then traveled to Lopez's Bel-Air home, per TMZ. The couple formerly known as "Bennifer" were engaged in 2002 but delayed their 2003 wedding days before it was to take place. They officially broke up in 2004 in what Lopez would later say was probably her "first big heartbreak," per E!

Affleck, 48, split with actress Ana de Armas in January after nearly a year of dating. TMZ reports he began writing loving emails to Lopez in early February while she was working in the Dominican Republic, with her replying that he could "own her heart" with his pen. While some sources say they're just friends, one tells People that there's more going on: "They have a strong connection. It's all been quick and intense, but Jennifer is happy." The pair were also seen together in Los Angeles before the Montana trip. Affleck had previously complimented Lopez's May cover of InStyle's Beauty Issue. "Where are you keeping the fountain of youth?" he joked, per People. "Why do you look the same as you did in 2003 and it kind of looks like I'm in my 40s … at best?" (Read more Jennifer Lopez stories.)