Ben Affleck's Girlfriend Has 'Called Things Off'

(Newser) – The future looked bright for their relationship last summer, when Ana de Armas moved into Ben Affleck's home, just after giving him a custom-built BMW motorcycle for his birthday. But the actors are now riding off in different directions after almost a year as a couple. Insiders gave slightly varied reasons, People reports. "They are in different points in their lives," one said. "Ana doesn't want to be Los Angeles based," another said, "and Ben obviously has to since his kids live in Los Angeles"—the three children he had with Jennifer Garner, his ex-wife. "Ben and Ana were moving in different directions in their lives and stopped seeing eye to eye," another source told US.

The split was amicable, the sources agree, but initiated by de Armas. "She broke it off," one insider said. "She was the one who called things off," another confirmed. Affleck, 48, and de Armas, 32, emerged as a couple after making Deep Water together. Early last year, Affleck said his divorce from Garner is "the biggest regret of my life." Despite the breakup, one source said de Armas and Affleck "are both happy with where they are in their lives." Another offered: "Their relationship was complicated." (Read more Ben Affleck stories.)