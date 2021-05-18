US / animal rescue 2 Weird Animal Rescues Involve a Parrot and a Cat Just another day at the office for fire crews By Newser Editors and Wire Services Posted May 18, 2021 8:50 AM CDT Copied 2 Weird Animal Rescues Involve a Parrot and a Cat The Chicago parrot rescue. (YouTube) (Newser) – Two new entries in the annals of unusual animal rescues: Florida cat: Firefighters in Florida were called to rescue a cat—not out of a tree, but from the undercarriage of a car owned by New York Giants cornerback Isaac Yiadom, per the AP. Rescue workers responded to Yiadom's home Sunday morning, according to a Facebook post by the Fort Lauderdale Fire Department. Firefighters jacked up the Maserati and partially disassembled the car to reach the small tabby, who was stuck above the rear differential. The cat didn't appear to be injured. story continues below Chicago parrot: The Chicago Fire Department lured a pet parrot from an office building ledge on Sunday. A fire crew returning to the station was flagged down by the owner of the bird, per the AP. The person asked for a ladder, but a crew member instead used a pole to retrieve the brightly colored bird. In a video of the rescue, onlookers began cheering when the bird stepped atop the pole and was slowly lowered from a second-floor window to street level. (This Chicago cat doesn't need anybody's ladder.) View 1 image