Cat Jumps From 5th Floor of Burning Chicago Building

(Newser) – It's not clear how many lives a Chicago cat has after an escape from a burning building Thursday, but it's definitely fewer than nine. The black cat jumped from the fifth floor, narrowly missed a wall on the way down, and landed on grass apparently unharmed, WGN reports. It landed on its feet, bounced, and walked away. The Chicago Fire Department tweeted video of the escape, which happened as personnel were filming the exterior of the building, the AP reports.

story continues below

Gasps can be heard as the cat leaps for safety. "It went under my car and hid until she felt better after a couple of minutes and came out and tried to scale the wall to get back in," says fire department spokesman Larry Langford. He says he is trying to find its owner. No injuries—feline or human—were reported after the blaze. (Read more strange stuff stories.)