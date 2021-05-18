Andrew Giuliani: 'I Am Going to Be Governor of New York'

(Newser) – Perhaps this first-time candidate didn't think running New York City would be enough of a challenge: Andrew Giuliani is set to officially announce his candidacy for New York governor on Tuesday afternoon, though he's already let the cat out the bag in his Twitter bio and in interviews, per WNBC. "I know we can defeat Andrew Cuomo in 2022. I am going to be the 57th governor of New York," the Republican tells the New York Post, setting up a fight between political dynasties. Cuomo's late father, Mario Cuomo, was governor when Giuliani's father, Rudy, became mayor of New York City in 1994. "Giuliani vs. Cuomo. Holy smokes. It's Muhammad Ali vs. Joe Frazier. We can sell tickets at Madison Square Garden," says the 35-year-old Giuliani. It will be his first time running for public office. But "I'm a politician out of the womb," he adds. "It's in my DNA."

Giuliani—whom the Post describes as "pro-business, pro-police, pro-school"—was an aide to former President Trump before becoming a Newsmax contributor. He's also "CEO of his own golf company," per WNBC. He toyed with following in his father's footsteps in September but then changed his tune, expressing interest in the gubernatorial race in April. He told Politico he'd spoken with Trump about his plans. He'll be up against fellow Republicans Rep. Lee Zeldin and Lewis County Sheriff Mike Carpanelli. The party is expected to rally around a candidate by June—17 months before the election. Cuomo, a Democrat, plans to seek a fourth term amid an impeachment inquiry and allegations of sexual misconduct. Giuliani has also faulted him for "actions that killed 9,000 senior citizens in nursing homes in New York" during the pandemic. (Rudy Giuliani has his own troubles.)