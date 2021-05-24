Kevin Spacey Lands Role in a Movie

(Newser) – Someone wants to make a movie with Kevin Spacey again. Spacey has two Oscars—for American Beauty and The Usual Suspects—but he hasn't been seen in Hollywood much since allegations of sexual abuse surfaced in 2017. Now Variety reports that he's landed a small role in an Italian movie, his first since the scandal broke. The film, L’uomo Che Disegnò Dio, or The Man Who Drew God, directed by Franco Nero and starring Nero’s wife, Oscar-winner Vanessa Redgrave, is about a blind artist.

Spacey plays a cop investigating accusations of child abuse against the artist. "I'm very happy Kevin agreed to participate in my film," Nero told ABC News, which first reported on the role. "I consider him a great actor and I can't wait to start the movie." Spacey has not commented on the development. He made Billionaire Boys Club before the scandal, and when it dropped in 2018, it flopped, earning only $2.7 million. (Spacey has stayed in the public eye with holiday messages like this one.)