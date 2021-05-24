Meet the New Willy Wonka

(Newser)
How did Willy Wonka become the world's most eccentric chocolate factory owner? All will be revealed in prequel Wonka, set to start filming in September and come out in 2023. Sources tell Deadline that Timothee Chalamat is set to follow in the footsteps in Gene Wilder and Johnny Depp in the role of Willy Wonka. Warner Bros and the Roald Dahl Story Co. said Monday that the new film, a musical, will "focus on a young Willy Wonka and his adventures," the AP reports. Paul King, director of both Paddington movies, will direct. King co-wrote the script with comedian Simon Farnaby, Chalamat, who will appear in the Dune remake this fall, has long been producers' first choice for the role of Wonka and he signed a deal last week after scheduling issues were resolved, per the Hollywood Reporter. (Read more Willy Wonka stories.)