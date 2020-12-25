Kevin Spacey's Christmas Eve Message: 'It Gets Better'

(Newser) – Kevin Spacey, apparently like the pope, has delivered his annual Christmas Eve message, but this year the controversial actor struck a less-weird, more somber tone geared at those to whom the holiday season brings utter desolation and hopelessness instead of peace and joy. Spacey posted a 2.5-minute video, dressed casually in a park, speaking directly to the suicidal, reports USA Today. "Because, heartbreakingly, so many have talked about things having gotten so bad for them that they have contemplated taking their own lives," Spacey says. "And that's enough for me to want to take an entirely different approach this year, to acknowledge their pain and to say to anyone out there who's struggling or contemplating that idea, please, please do not take that step."

"If you feel there is no path for you, whatever the situation, I promise you there is a path," Spacey continues. "At this time during this holiday and beyond, there are people out there who understand and who can help, because you are not alone." (Spacey earlier this terrible year compared his pain to your pain.)

