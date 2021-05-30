Over 100 Employees Sue Hospital Requiring Vaccine

(Newser) – A Texas hospital where some 99 percent of employees have been vaccinated against COVID-19 is being sued for requiring workers get the jabs. Per ABC News, Houston Methodist Hospital is being sued by 117 employees who argue the hospital system is "illegally requiring its employees to be injected with an experimental vaccine as a condition of employment." The hospital system has given its 26,000 employees until June 7 to get vaccinated or risk suspension or termination, per the suit.

Per The Hill, Houston Methodist was the first health system in the country to issue such a mandate. Attorney for the plaintiffs Jared Woodfill told ABC News the mandate is less about worker and patient safety and more about profits "at the expense of other health care providers and their employees' health." the complaint also falsely asserts the mRNA vaccines like those from Moderna and Pfizer are experimental. Houston Methodist maintained in a statement that the vaccines are safe and said it is offering "religious and medical exemptions, as well as deferrals for pregnant women." (Read more coronavirus vaccine stories.)