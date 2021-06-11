(Newser) – Back in March, reports emerged that Jennifer Lopez had become a "swatting" victim of sorts, with more than a dozen 911 calls made since mid-January that brought police to her Los Angeles-area home—only for cops to find no one was home and that the complaints, which ranged from music blasting to people arguing, had been false. Now, three months later, TMZ reports the 911 calls are still going on, and the police are becoming irritated for the waste of resources involved in responding to them.

LAPD sources say that officers who show up at her Bel Air residence after one of these fake 911 calls find no one but private security or other staff at the house, and that they're not doing anything to cause a disturbance. TMZ notes one instance in which a gardener was on the grounds but definitely not cranking up the tunes, as the 911 call had reported. The LAPD is trying to work with Lopez's security team to figure out the source of the calls, which apparently aren't coming from a landline. (Read more Jennifer Lopez stories.)