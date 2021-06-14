One Trend Is Emerging About Vaccinations

(Newser) – The COVID news has been indisputably good across the US in the last few weeks, but USA Today reports that eight states are now seeing an increase in cases. And it appears the spikes have a common denominator: Of those eight states—Alabama, Arkansas, Hawaii, Missouri, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming—seven have vaccination rates below the national average of 43%. (Hawaii is the outlier.) Related coverage:

That syncs with an analysis in the Washington Post that finds states with higher vaccination rates have "markedly fewer" new cases, and states with lower rates have "significantly higher" hospitalizations. The analysis notes that this is a new trend—"as recently as 10 days ago, vaccination rates did not predict a difference in coronavirus cases."

