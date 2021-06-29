Records Show COVID Patients' New Health Issues

(Newser) – New, varied medical issues are plaguing hundreds of thousands of people who contracted COVID-19, even those who didn't become ill from the coronavirus, a study has found. The study, the most comprehensive of its kind, examined the insurance records of almost 2 million US patients who caught the virus in 2020, the New York Times reports. The findings mean the nation's health care system, as well as COVID patients, will have to adapt to the disease's lasting effects, experts cautioned. The study was conducted by FAIR Health, a nonprofit. The report said:

The conditions people most often sought treatment for are pain, often in nerves and muscles; breathing problems; high cholesterol; and high blood pressure.

5% of patients, more than a fifth of those who reported post-COVID problems, had new pain.

Breathing problems accounted for 3.5% of the reports.

Malaise and fatigue, which can include the brain fog that patients with long COVID have reported, affected almost 3% of the patients.

Those in their 40s and 50s, especially, reported high cholesterol and high blood pressure.

More than half of the 2 million people who'd had COVID-19 had no symptoms, while 40% had symptoms but didn't need to be hospitalized.