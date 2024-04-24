SCOTUS Appears Split on Emergency Abortions Case

As pro- and anti-abortion rights protesters gathered outside, the Supreme Court heard arguments Wednesday in a case that pits Idaho's strict abortion law against a federal law on emergency treatment. The Washington Post reports that the court's conservative justices appeared skeptical of arguments that a 1986 federal law known as EMTALA requires hospitals accepting Medicaid to provide emergency abortion care when a woman's health is at risk. EMTALA requires hospitals to treat emergency patients whether or not they can afford to pay; Idaho accuses the Biden administration of misusing the law.

The Idaho law. Under Idaho's law, doctors can only perform abortions when "necessary to prevent the death of a pregnant woman." Doctors say that women whose conditions would normally be treated with abortions are being forced to leave the state because doctors can't legally perform abortions until the women are close to death, the AP reports. In January, the Supreme Court allowed Idaho to enforce that ban while the case is ongoing.