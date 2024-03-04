Across the US, health care providers are contending with a payment issue wrought by a ransomware strike that went down last month. The Washington Post reports that, for more than a week, those providers, including hospitals and pharmacies, have had trouble processing insurance claims and filling prescriptions due to the attack on Change Healthcare, a subsidiary of UnitedHealth. The Post notes that the outage has left the drug market "in disarray," with some patients made to choose between paying steeper out-of-pocket costs (sometimes to the tune of thousands of dollars) or not getting their meds at all. In some cases, pharmacists have been trying to estimate drug co-pay costs under insurance, hoping that when the system is back up all will be settled.