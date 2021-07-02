Trevor Bauer Put on Leave by MLB

(Newser) – Major League Baseball has put Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer on a seven-day administrative leave while a woman's accusations against him of sexual assault are investigated. The accusations are the subject of a criminal investigation in California by Pasadena police, and MLB said it's conducting its own inquiry, CNBC reports. A statement said that "while no determination in the case has been made," the decision was made to immediately put Bauer on leave. Baseball policy allows Commissioner Rob Manfred to take the action, but extending the leave past a week would require the consent of the players union, per the Los Angeles Times. Even if a player is not changed with a crime, he can be suspended. Bauer's representatives have said he had sex with the woman that was consensual.

Bauer has not made any comment since the woman's accusations became public, per the Washington Post. The 2020 National League's Cy Young award winner is in Washington with the Dodgers to play the Nationals, and he had been scheduled to pitch Sunday. The team was invited by President Biden to the White House on Friday to mark its World Series victory last fall. Manager Dave Roberts said Thursday that he was following baseball's direction, describing the situation as "out of our hands." Bauer's representatives have said they plan to contest his accuser's allegations July 23, during a hearing about the protective order the woman was granted this week. (Read more Major League Baseball stories.)