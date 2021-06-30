(Newser) – Last year, Trevor Bauer was named the winner of MLB's Cy Young Award for the National League. Now, the starting pitcher for the Los Angeles Dodgers has been hit with an assault claim by a woman who has since taken out an order of protection against Bauer, her lawyer, Marc Garelick, tells TMZ Sports. "The order is a result of a recent assault that took place at the hands of Mr. Bauer where [the accuser] suffered severe physical and emotional pain," Garelick says, adding he anticipates criminal charges to be filed. CBS News notes it's not clear when the incident occurred, though the Pasadena Police Department says it was around the middle of May, per ESPN. Dates aside, Bauer is pushing back that any type of assault happened, insisting instead that he had a "brief and wholly consensual" sexual relationship with the woman, with his accuser asking to be "choked out" and slapped in the face as part of desired "rough" sex, per a statement from Bauer's agent, Jon Fetterolf.

story continues below

Fetterolf notes the woman was the one who initiated the relationship with Bauer in April, and that after meeting up only two times, the woman kept messaging Bauer "with friendly and flirtatious banter." It was only days after their second get-together when the woman messaged Bauer to say she'd had to get treatment for a concussion, at which point Bauer "responded with concern and confusion," Fetterolf says, adding the woman was "neither angry nor accusatory." "Any allegations that the pair's encounters were not 100% consensual are baseless, defamatory, and will be refuted to the fullest extent of the law," Fetterolf notes. A source tells ESPN that MLB knows of the accusation and is set to investigate. The Dodgers have already responded, noting they contacted MLB themselves once they heard the allegations, and that they "take any allegations of this nature very seriously." (Read more Los Angeles Dodgers stories.)