Trump Is Suing Big Tech

(Newser) – Donald Trump is taking on tech giants again—this time as a private citizen. The former president, speaking at his Bedminster golf club in New Jersey, announced Wednesday that he is leading class-action lawsuits against Facebook, Twitter, Google, and their CEOs, NJ.com reports. He accused the companies of censoring conservatives, including himself, and vowed that the court fight would be "a pivotal battle in the history of the First Amendment. ... The case will prove this censorship is unlawful, it’s unconstitutional, and it’s completely un-American," said Trump, who vowed to bring an end to the "blacklisting, banishing, and canceling." He was suspended from Facebook and Twitter after his supporters stormed the Capitol six months ago.

The suits claim the companies violated Trump's First Amendment rights, but experts say many similar lawsuits have failed and Trump has little chance of succeeding. Trump "is playing a standard media game," Eric Goldman at Santa Clara University Law School tells the Washington Post. "It fits into a broader pattern of the former president bringing lawsuits and then not vigorously pursuing them." Other experts described the lawsuits as "DOA," noting that the First Amendment gives companies the free-speech right to determine what appears on their platforms. "The First Amendment applies to government censorship or speech regulation. It does not stop private sector corporations from regulating content," said Paul Barrett of the NYU Stern Center for Business and Human Rights, per the Hill. (Read more Donald Trump stories.)