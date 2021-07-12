Report: FDA to Issue New Warning on J&J Vaccine

(Newser) – Another setback for the Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine: Sources tell the Washington Post that the FDA plans to issue a new warning on the one-shot vaccine after reports of a rare side effect. The CDC says there have been around 100 reports of people contracting Guillain-Barre syndrome after receiving the J&J vaccine. The CDC says around 12.8 million doses of the vaccine have been administered and there does not appear to be a similar increased risk of the autoimmune disorder with the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine.

story continues below

The CDC describes the syndrome as a "rare disorder where the body’s immune system damages nerve cells, causing muscle weakness and sometimes paralysis." The CDC says most of the estimated 3,000 to 6,000 people who developed GBS each year in the US recover fully. People sometimes develop the syndrome after the flu or other infections, including COVID-19. The CDC says the cases linked to the J&J vaccine mainly occurred in men over 50 around two weeks after vaccination. The Post's sources say the FDA plans to stress that the J&J vaccine is considered safe and that the benefits outweigh the risks. (Read more coronavirus vaccine stories.)