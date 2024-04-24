NOAA Says Young Dolphin Was Shot Multiple Times

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is trying to track down a person who shot a young bottlenose dolphin multiple times last month. The agency is offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to a conviction or civil penalty in the Louisiana case, CNN reports. In a news release , the NOAA said the juvenile dolphin was found dead March 13 on on Mae's Beach in Cameron Parish in the state's southwest corner.

A necropsy "revealed multiple bullets lodged in the carcass, including in the brain, spinal cord, and heart of the dolphin," the NOAA said. "The animal appeared to have died from the trauma, which occurred at or near the time of death." The agency said the case is being investigated by its law enforcement office. "Harassing, harming, killing, or feeding wild dolphins is prohibited under the Marine Mammal Protection Act," the NOAA said. "Violations can be prosecuted civilly or criminally and are punishable by up to $100,000 in fines and up to 1 year in jail per violation."