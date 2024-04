If you're among the Americans trying to get that beach body ready, it looks like you'd better get cracking, because you might not want much more than that swimsuit on during this summer. NOAA is predicting a sultrier than usual June through August in the US, with basically the entire map affected, but particularly the West and New England. Details:

El Niño and La Niña: The former is fading out, and the latter should be taking hold. That involves cooler temperatures in the Pacific later this summer, but Axios notes that "these transitions are associated with hotter-than-average summertime conditions across large parts" of the United States. For more, the Washington Post goes into the dance between the two siblings.