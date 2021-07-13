Kidney Transplanted Into Wrong Patient

(Newser) – Getting the right organ into the right person is a crucial step in the organ transplant process, and an Ohio hospital system is trying to figure out how it went wrong. University Hospitals in Cleveland says a kidney intended for someone else ended up in the wrong patient in a July 2 surgery, WKYC reports. "The kidney is compatible and the patient is recovering as expected," UH spokesperson George Stamatis said in a statement. "Another patient’s transplant surgery has been delayed." Stamatis said two caregivers have been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation. "We have offered our sincerest apologies to these patients and their families," Stamatis said.

The hospital system, which has performed 95 kidney transplants so far this year and carried almost 200 last year, says it has notified the United Network for Organ Sharing, which oversees the national transplant system, about the mix-up, Cleveland.com reports. Stamatis said the system is "carefully reviewing this situation to understand what led to the error and to ensure that such an event will never happen again." (Read more organ transplants stories.)