In Age of Extreme Weather, Subways Bear the Brunt

The scenes are remarkable. People had to wade through waist-deep water in the New York City subway earlier this month. This week in China, floodwater in Zhenghou trapped passengers in subway cars, per CNN. (Read their first-person accounts via the BBC.) The examples aren't as unique as you might think: Around the world, underground subway systems are seeing more and more instances of flooding during extreme weather, reports the New York Times. And municipalities are bracing for the problem to get worse. Coverage:

The Times notes that many of these systems—including those in New York and London—were designed more than a century ago, and they are being overwhelmed by catastrophic flooding largely blamed on climate change. “It’s scary,” says transportation expert Sarah Kaufman of New York University. “The challenge is, how can we get ready for the next storm, which was supposed to be 100 years away but could happen tomorrow?”

