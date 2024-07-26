16 and Pregnant Star Dead at 27

A former 16 and Pregnant star died unexpectedly Saturday in Virginia. Police were called to a residence in the afternoon and arrived to find Autumn Crittendon (sometimes also referred to as Autumn Oxley) unresponsive; the 27-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, USA Today reports. The medical examiner is still working to determine her cause and manner of death. Crittendon appeared on the MTV reality show about pregnant teens in 2014, alongside her then-boyfriend, Dustin Franklin, E! News reports. She and Franklin shared a 10-year-old son, Drake, and Crittendon went on to have two more children. Her mother-in-law, Tiffany Oxley, was among those mourning her on social media.

Her older sister Misty Crittendon also mourned her in a GoFundMe campaign set up to raise money for the children. She said the family's "world crashed" on Saturday. "To say it was unexpected was an understatement," she wrote. "It is and has been excruciatingly painful, to say the least. We aren't ones to ask for help, but we truly need it." She called her sister sweet and beautiful, and Crittendon's mother-in-law called her an angel. The official X account for Teen Mom, another reality series in the same franchise, also honored Crittendon in a post Tuesday. (More 16 and Pregnant stories.)