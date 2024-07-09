Picking up trash is rarely on one's vacation to-do list, but travelers to Copenhagen will soon be incentivized to do so. The BBC reports the Danish capital plans to up its green reputation by rewarding tourists who do things like collect litter or travel around the city using bikes or public transportation. As part of the "CopenPay" test, which runs from July 15 to August 11, tourists can get free lunch, coffee, glasses of wine, or kayak rentals in exchange for participating in those sustainable activities. More: