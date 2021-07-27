Salmon Essentially Being Cooked to Death in Hot Rivers

(Newser) – The heat isn't just brutal on the human residents of Washington state. The non-profit organization Columbia Riverkeeper made the case, via video footage, that salmon in the Columbia River are suffering mightily too—experiencing heat nearly to the point of death. The video was taken on July 16, a day when water temperatures exceeded 70 degrees (the Guardian reports that under the Clean Water Act, the river's temps are supposed to be capped at 68 degrees). The salmon are shown covered in red lesions and white fungus, a physical response to stress and exposure to high temps. More:

Another impact: Columbia Riverkeeper head Brett VandenHeuvel says the temperature altered the fish's behavior, too, causing them to alter their path and move out of the Columbia River and into a tributary.

story continues below