Cuomo Answers State's Findings

(Newser) – "I can now finally share the truth," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday, two hours after New York's attorney general released the damning results of her sexual harassment investigation. "The facts are much different than what has been portrayed." Cuomo held a press conference to deny the findings, Business Insider reports. "That is just not who I am and that is not who I've ever been," he said. Attorney General Letitia James said earlier that the governor broke the law by sexually harassing women, sometimes groping them. "I never touched anyone inappropriately or made inappropriate sexual advances," Cuomo said at his press conference in Albany. He said a document refuting his accuser's allegations would be posted on his website, per the New York Times.

Cuomo asked New Yorkers to read the document and reach their own conclusions. He displayed photos of his displays of affection, per the Guardian. "I do kiss people on the forehead, I do kiss people on the cheek, men and women," Cuomo said. "I do sometimes slip and call people sweetheart or honey. ... I do sometimes tell jokes. ... I try to put people at ease." The investigation report, by contrast, found a "hostile work environment" existed in the governor's office. "It has been a hard and painful period for me and my family," Cuomo said, "especially as others feed ugly stories to the press." (Read more Andrew Cuomo stories.)