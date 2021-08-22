Boy Aged 8 and 6 Steer Car to Safety After Dad Fatally Shot

(Newser) – Two boys managed to save themselves when their dad was fatally shot on a Texas freeway Saturday night. Per CNN, the shooting occurred around 11pm in Houston on Interstate-10. The unnamed father was shot dead while behind the wheel of his Toyota Sequoia. In a moment of incredibly quick thinking, one of the boys, who are aged 8 and 6, grabbed the wheel and managed to steer it off the freeway to a strip mall parking lot.

story continues below

One of the boys then got out and sought help, but it was too late for their father, who KTRK reports was 29. Houston police credit the boys for saving not only themselves but also fellow drivers on I-10. Police have also said a motive for the shooting remains unclear but believe the suspect was driving a "white passenger car," per KPRC. "We don't know if it was road rage or if it was someone actually trying to get these individuals," Lt. R. Willkens with the Houston police department said. "So, prayers for their family. The kids are safe right now." (Read more Texas stories.)