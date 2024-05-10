Harmony Montgomery's Father Sentenced to 56 Years

A New Hampshire man convicted of killing his 5-year-old daughter and moving her corpse around for months before disposing of it was sentenced Thursday to a minimum of 56 years in prison on murder and other charges as relatives of the child called him a monster. That sentence will be added on to the minimum 32.5-year sentence Adam Montgomery, 34, began last year on unrelated gun charges, effectively amounting to a life sentence following his actions in the death of Harmony Montgomery, the AP reports. Police believe she was killed nearly two years before she was reported missing in 2021. Her body was never found.

A prosecutor offered to lessen the sentence for the second-degree murder conviction and other charges if Montgomery "tells us right now" the location of his daughter's remains. Montgomery, who has maintained his innocence in the death of his daughter, did not speak in the Manchester courtroom. His attorney later called the offer a "stunt" and said Montgomery's silence should not be interpreted as a lack of remorse