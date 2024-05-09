Court Rejects Hunter Biden's Bid

Hunter Biden's federal gun case should move forward, an appeals court ruled Thursday, setting the stage for the president's son to stand trial on criminal charges next month in Delaware. Hunter Biden's lawyers went to the 3rd US Circuit Court of Appeals after the judge overseeing the case last month rejected his bid to dismiss the prosecution. A three-judge panel of the appeals court did not rule on the merits of his claims but said the court doesn't have jurisdiction to review the matter. In an order shortly after that ruling came down, the AP reports, US District Judge Maryellen Noreika said the case would proceed to trial on June 3.

Noreika, who was appointed to the bench by former President Donald Trump, later denied another bid to dismiss the case that challenged the constitutionality of the central gun charge. The rulings pave the way for the Justice Department to bring President Biden's son to trial in the midst of the president's reelection campaign. Hunter Biden is separately charged in a tax case in California that is tentatively scheduled to go to trial in late June. His lawyers, however, suggested they will continue fighting the issue, which they can ask the full appeals court to consider. "We believe the issues involved are too important and further review of our request is appropriate," defense lawyer, Abbe Lowell, said in an emailed statement.