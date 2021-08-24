 
X

Wild Video Shows Giant Tortoise Hunting, Eating Baby Bird

Animals were previously thought to be herbivores
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Aug 24, 2021 4:05 AM CDT

(Newser) – Giant tortoises were long believed to be herbivores, but a newly released video features graphic evidence that's not true. The tortoises, who live only in the Seychelles and the Galápagos Islands, apparently even hunt, say the researchers who recorded one such animal in the Seychelles stalking, attacking, and ultimately eating a baby bird in July of last year. It's the first time such an incident has been caught on video, the New York Times reports. Seabird chicks such as the tern seen in the video are helpless if they fall out of their nests, and there had been rumors tortoises may have eaten them, but this is proof.

story continues below

The video also indicates it has happened before, as the tortoise eats the bird without extending its tongue to draw the food in, as it normally would. This seems to show the animal is aware the bird presents a danger that grass or fruit would not, scientists say. The Guardian explains that while giant tortoises were previously known to eat carrion from dead birds, goats, or other tortoises, that was thought to be only opportunistic feeding; they also eat bones and snail shells for calcium. Island systems often lack the mineral, which is needed to build eggshells, and scientists say this may be a way giant tortoises have evolved to make sure their species will continue. (Read more giant tortoise stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X