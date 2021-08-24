Sex and the City May Have Its Samantha Jones Replacement

(Newser) – With Samantha Jones officially out, will Sex and the City's famous foursome remain a foursome? All signs point to yes. Sarah Jessica Parker posted an Instagram photo last week that is picking up steam; it shows SJP (SATC's Carrie Bradshaw) with Cynthia Nixon (Miranda), Kristin Davis (Charlotte), and Nicole Ari Parker, whom she had previously noted was a new cast member on And Just Like That..., HBO Max's upcoming SATC sequel. It appears the second Parker is not just any new cast member but the replacement for Kim Cattrall's Jones, CNN and other outlets report.

story continues below

While that exact rumor hasn't been confirmed, it is official that Parker, of Empire and Boogie Nights fame, will play Lisa Todd Wexley, a documentarian and mom of three. Parker is Black, and other new cast members who have been announced so far are also more diverse than the original cast, famously decried as being "as white as it gets." Sara Ramírez plays Che Diaz, a non-binary, queer, comedian and podcast host who often interviews Carrie; Sarita Choudhury plays Seema Patel, a real estate broker; and Karen Pittman plays Dr. Nya Wallace, a law professor. Christopher Jackson will play Wexley's husband, LeRoy McClain will play Wallace's husband, and Isaac Powell has also been added to the cast.

Of course, familiar faces will abound too; another SJP photo of Carrie and "Big" recently set Instagram swooning. Insider has a list of all the returning characters, including Chris Noth ("Big"), John Corbett (Aidan), David Eigenberg (Steve), Evan Handler (Harry), Willie Garson (Stanford), Mario Cantone (Anthony), Bridget Moynahan (Big's ex, Natasha), and more. As for Cattrall, she and other cast members were long rumored to have feuded, but contrary to speculation when the reboot was first announced, the series will not kill her character off. An HBO Max exec told TVLine earlier this year that the ladies will have simply drifted apart: "The friends that you have when you’re 30, you may not have when you’re 50." (Read more Sex and the City stories.)