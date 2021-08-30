Students From American University of Kabul Told They Won't Be Evacuated

(Newser) – Students, alumni, and staff of the American University of Afghanistan (AUAF) in Kabul, as well as their relatives, have been informed that evacuations are over and they should return home, the New York Times reports. The group says it spent seven hours waiting for clearance to get into the Kabul airport only to be turned away Sunday; an email from university administration that day told students, "I regret to inform you that the high command at HKIA in the airport has announced there will be no more rescue flights." One student tells the Times the group was particularly alarmed to learn that the US military had given a list of hundreds of students and family members to the Taliban guarding airport checkpoints, in keeping with protocol: "We are all terrified, there is no evacuation, there is no getting out." The Taliban has spoken out against universities where Muslim minds are "corrupted." More of the latest from Afghanistan:

