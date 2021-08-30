Al Roker Defends His Hurricane Coverage

(Newser) – One of the journalists out in the storm as Ida pummeled Louisiana on Sunday was 67-year-old meteorologist Al Roker. As Mashable notes, social media clips of Roker, including one from NBC all but boasting that he was being "pummeled by waves" as the storm bore down on New Orleans, set off some controversy. A typical sentiment: "Why is this still a thing?" asked one critic responding to it. "Is anything helped by sticking near-elderly weathermen out into a hurricane that you're supposed to be evacuated from? This is stupid and dangerous for no reason at all." Roker caught wind of this type of criticism, and he was not having it.

