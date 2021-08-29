US Drone Hits Vehicle Taking Bombers to Airport: Pentagon

(Newser) – A US drone strike on a vehicle killed suicide bombers on their way to the Kabul airport on Sunday, Pentagon officials said. US officials said the attack eliminated "an imminent ISIS-K threat," the New York Times reports. According to initial reports, no civilians were injured, a spokesman said, though that's still being investigated. "Significant secondary explosions from the vehicle indicated the presence of a substantial amount of explosive material," said Capt. Bill Urban, who said multiple bombers were in the vehicle. It's the second US attack since the ISIS group claimed responsibility for the airport bombing Thursday that killed about 170 civilians and 13 US military personnel. President Biden said Saturday that there would be more.

story continues below

A local police chief said Sunday that a rocket hit a neighborhood northwest of the Kabul airport on Sunday, killing a child, per the Guardian. Its origin was unclear, and no one immediately took responsibility. A video showed smoke coming from a building in the Khuwja Bughra area, about a half-mile from the airport, per the AP. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Fox News Sunday that about 300 US citizens are still in Afghanistan. Sunday could be the last day civilians are ferried out, per the Times. The US Embassy warned Americans on Sunday of a "specific, credible threat" to the airport. (Biden meets with families of US troops killed in the airport bombing.)