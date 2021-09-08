These Parts of the US Face the Greatest Climate Risk

(Newser) – If you've been looking for a reason to move to the Northeast, this might catch your attention. After the recent bleak climate report from the UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, which notes a worrisome decade ahead in terms of global warming and its effects on the Earth, Quartz asks the following question: "In such a grim future scenario, where will be as safe and habitable as today?"



ProPublica and the New York Times looked at data provided by the Rhodium Group, examining everything from sea level rise to temperatures across the United States to figure out the most and least at-risk counties to live in, using projections for the years 2040 to 2060. The northeastern part of the country seems like a literally and metaphorically cool place to consider, with spots in Maine, Vermont, and New York ranking in the top 10, while five of the most concerning counties turn up in Louisiana. Check out the rankings below:

Most At-Risk Counties

Beaufort County, SC

Pinal County, Ariz.

St. Martin Parish, La.

Colleton County, SC

Wakulla County, Fla.

Assumption Parish, La.

Jefferson Davis Parish, La.

Livingston Parish, La.

St. John the Baptist Parish, La.

Jackson County, Miss.

Least At-Risk Counties