Amid Rocky Tesla Times, a Big Day Looms

Tesla has followed up price cuts in the US with similar ones in China, Germany, and elsewhere around the world, reports Reuters. It's only the latest sign that Elon Musk's company is facing one of its most turbulent stretches ever. Others include big layoffs amid slumping sales worldwide, a declining stock price (more than 40% this year), a cybertruck recall, Musk's postponement of a trip to India, and renewed controversy over his compensation. Coverage:

Big day: As the New York Times notes, all of the above has taken place before Tuesday's earnings report from Tesla, which is expected to be bleak in terms of revenue and operating profit. The question raised in the piece is how Musk can reassure investors that the company remains on track.