Scientists Attempt to Pull a Jurassic Park on Extinct Animal

Australia's thylacine, better known as the Tasmanian tiger, was deemed extinct in 1986, 50 years after the last known living one died in captivity. But the animal means so much to locals that people still spend significant time and money searching for them in the wild. And while there have been thousands of reported sightings, CBS News reports there has been no official confirmation that they are still out there. While these dedicated enthusiasts remain committed to monitoring field cameras and going on expeditions, scientists have another tactic in mind: pulling a Jurassic Park on thylacine by editing the DNA of its closest living relative to birth a new one.