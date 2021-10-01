 
Police Officer Reveals Himself as Serial Killer in Suicide Note

France's unsolved cases from 1980s, '90s may now be solved
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Oct 1, 2021 2:00 AM CDT
In Suicide Note, Cop Reveals Himself to Be Serial Killer
Stock photo.   (Getty Images / frederique wacquier)

(Newser) – For years, a serial rapist and killer stalked Paris, suspected of murdering an 11-year-old girl, a 19-year-old woman, and a man and his 21-year-old au pair, both of whom were brutally tortured. Known as "Le Grele" or "The Pockmarked Killer" due to his pockmarked face, he terrorized the city in the 1980s and 1990s but was never caught. Now, a shocking twist: A French police officer who committed suicide Wednesday left behind a note claiming to be the serial killer, the Daily Beast reports. The man, identified publicly only as Francois V., overdosed on pills at a seaside resort near Montpellier.

In addition to the four murders, "Grele" was accused of six rapes, including rapes of children, Sky News reports. Three of his alleged victims identified him as a police officer, though authorities initially thought he might just be masquerading as one, but they ultimately started focusing on Francois V. after finding evidence the killer and rapist was, indeed, a member of the security forces. He was supposed to provide DNA to authorities, but failed to show up, and his body and note were later found. DNA testing will confirm whether his story is true. The 59-year-old claims to have been unwell when the crimes took place. (Read more France stories.)

