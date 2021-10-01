Mick Jagger Goes Unnoticed at North Carolina Dive Bar

(Newser) – Mick Jagger walked into a bar in North Carolina Wednesday night—and nobody seemed to notice. On Thursday, the Rollings Stones frontman tweeted a photo of himself drinking a beer in front of the Thirsty Beaver, a beloved dive bar known for its eclectic mix of customers. "Out and about last night in Charlotte, NC," wrote Jagger. Thirsty Beaver co-owner Brian Wilson tells the Charlotte Observer that the bar had no advance notice that Jagger would be arriving and other drinkers and the bartender didn't recognize the rock star when he showed up for a beer around 10pm, unaccompanied by security.

He says the bartender has been ribbed for failing to recognize Jagger—"C'mon, Hayley, the greatest rock ‘n’ roll legend of all time?" The Thirsty Beaver is something of a legend itself, HITC reports. It refused to sell out to developers years ago and now stands in the middle of new apartment developments, which has brought comparisons to the house in the movie Up.

"It’s pretty damn cool to have one of the biggest stars in the world stop in at your place," co-owner Mark Wilson, Brian's brother, tells WSOC. "It’s just crazy." The brothers, who bought the bar in 2008, had tickets to the Rolling Stones' Thursday night concert in Charlotte—but they both missed Jagger's visit to their bar. (Read more Mick Jagger stories.)