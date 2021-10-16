Motley Crue Frontman Hurt in Fall From Stage

(Newser) – Vince Neil was hospitalized Friday night in Tennessee after slipping off the side of a stage during a performance. The audience at the Monsters on the Mountain festival in Pigeon Forge was told the singer broke ribs, but there's been no medical report yet. The Mötley Crüe frontman was performing with his own band, TMZ reports. But he was singing a Mötley Crüe song, "Don't Go Away Mad (Just Go Away)" at the time, per Rolling Stone. Neil had stepped to the front of the stage to get the audience clapping along when he fell.

story continues below

The band's bass player, Dana Strum, addressed the crowd, saying: "The truth is Vince fell and broke ribs when he fell. He can't breathe and he's gonna get dealt with medically." Neil, 60, was helped away, then taken by ambulance to a hospital. The band played on, urging the crowd to sing along loud enough to Mötley Crüe's "Live Wire" that Neil could hear it backstage, per CNN. Strum said Neil wanted to continue but was told he shouldn't. Neil hasn't performed with Mötley Crüe since 2015, though he's scheduled to begin a tour with that band and Def Leppard in June. The pandemic-delayed Stadium Tour originally was planned for the summer of 2020. (Read more celebrity stories.)