Toddlers Wander Into Neighbor's Pool, Drown

(Newser) – Two young boys drowned Wednesday in Florida after they wandered away from their grandmother and into a neighbor's pool. The boys, aged 2 and 3, were under the care of their grandmother at a Belle Glade house she regularly cleans, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. They had been playing in a screened-in patio in the backyard when she noticed they were missing. She searched for about 30 minutes before calling the sheriff’s office, whose aviation unit discovered the boys floating in a pool a few properties away around 12:40pm, per WPBF. It's unclear how they were able to enter the pool.

story continues below

"They came from down there, one street over and I guess they wanted the pool," the boys' great uncle, Leonard Williams, tells WPTV. "They were 2 and 3, what can you expect out of 2 or 3 years old?" he adds, per WPBF. Responding deputies pulled them from the pool before first responders performed CPR, but both children were pronounced dead at a hospital. Williams tells WPTV that the family's only solace is a photo taken by the boy's grandmother shortly after the deaths, which they believe shows clouds forming two angels in the sky. "She said, 'That's the two boys right there. They gone with God.'" The grandmother was hospitalized, WPEC reports, describing her as "distraught." (Read more drowning stories.)