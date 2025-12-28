Drive-Thru 'Freak Accident' Is Fatal for Customer

A customer at a McDonald's drive-thru in Nebraska died in what police are calling a "100% freak accident." The 69-year-old man ended up pinned between his vehicle and the drive-thru payment window, said Grand Island Police Division Chief Dean Elliott, reports KSNB. "It appears the deceased opened the door to further reach out the window for payment purposes," said Elliott. "We're not sure if the vehicle lurched forward or what happened, but he got pinched between the door frame and the drive-thru window counter."
The driver, identified as Michael Dickinson of Grand Island, was pronounced dead after being taken to the hospital, according to a police statement. He was the sole occupant of the vehicle. A McDonald's employee went outside and climbed in through the passenger side in an attempt to help Dickinson and suffered unspecified injuries, say police. The worker was taken to the hospital and is recuperating.