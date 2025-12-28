Drive-Thru 'Freak Accident' Is Fatal for Customer

A customer at a McDonald's drive-thru in Nebraska died in what police are calling a "100% freak accident." The 69-year-old man ended up pinned between his vehicle and the drive-thru payment window, said Grand Island Police Division Chief Dean Elliott, reports KSNB. "It appears the deceased opened the door to further reach out the window for payment purposes," said Elliott. "We're not sure if the vehicle lurched forward or what happened, but he got pinched between the door frame and the drive-thru window counter."